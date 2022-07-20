Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 30.8%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,927 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

