Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expands By 28.4%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.