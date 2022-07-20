Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Decreases By 23.8%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shapeways by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 207,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,427. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

