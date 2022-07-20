Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Grows By 41.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.