Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Drops By 27.1%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 1,085,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,694. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

