Short Interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Increases By 36.0%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $212,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

