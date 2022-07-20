Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expands By 41.2%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,320,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 42,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,498. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,738 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

