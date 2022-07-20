Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Decreases By 28.2%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WPCA remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 164,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 1,854.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

