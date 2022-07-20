Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 23.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.