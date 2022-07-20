Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 23.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $174,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

