Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,431,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 5,958,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,954.5 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

