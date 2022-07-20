SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 2.3%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.