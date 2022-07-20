Signata Market Cap Achieves $2.94 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1,641.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.70 or 1.00043508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

