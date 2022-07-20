SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SILVERspac stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000.

NASDAQ:SLVRU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,778. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

