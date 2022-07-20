Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.