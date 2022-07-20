Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $17,425,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

