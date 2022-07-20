Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

