Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $389.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.43 and a 200 day moving average of $437.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

