Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.56 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,984,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $110.78 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

