Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $289,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

