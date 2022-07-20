Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.8 %

WRB opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

