Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 2,247 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

