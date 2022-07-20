Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $76,509.51

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $76,509.51 and approximately $256,890.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00542674 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020408 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
