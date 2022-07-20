Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $76,509.51

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $76,509.51 and approximately $256,890.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00542674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

