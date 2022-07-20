Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 363,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 27,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Snap Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479,266 shares of company stock worth $41,173,099.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

