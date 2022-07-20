Snowball (SNOB) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Snowball has a market cap of $270,322.34 and approximately $856.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
