SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050703 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

