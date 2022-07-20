SnowSwap Market Cap Tops $514,438.18 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $514,438.18 and $17,967.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004755 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

