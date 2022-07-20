Solrise Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $385,963.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $385,963.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

