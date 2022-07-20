Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 37.3% in June

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sompo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sompo will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

