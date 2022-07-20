Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.
Sono-Tek Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek
In other Sono-Tek news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
