Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sono-Tek

In other Sono-Tek news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

