Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares in the company, valued at $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

