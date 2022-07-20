Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $16,790,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $31,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.6 %

SCCO stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

