S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $357.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.77.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.