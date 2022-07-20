Spaceswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

