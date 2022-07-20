SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $134,673.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $53,602.80 and approximately $134,673.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.