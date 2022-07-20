SparksPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $25,230.23 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000351 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,459,237 coins and its circulating supply is 11,582,980 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

