SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 7,311 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. 976,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

