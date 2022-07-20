SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.