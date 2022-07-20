SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

