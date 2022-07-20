SPC Financial Inc. Buys 2,329 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.