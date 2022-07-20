SPC Financial Inc. Has $20.21 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

