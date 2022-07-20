SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after buying an additional 459,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

FANG stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 21,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

