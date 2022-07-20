SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,269. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

