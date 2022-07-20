SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,501. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

