SPC Financial Inc. Sells 311,363 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,363 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,513 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

