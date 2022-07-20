SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

