SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.