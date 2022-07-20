SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.23 and last traded at $98.33. Approximately 5,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

