SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for about 1.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 51,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. 159,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,548. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

