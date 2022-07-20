SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

