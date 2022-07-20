Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $10.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 498,789 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.