Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $10.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 498,789 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.